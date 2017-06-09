“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels”, “Mr. Holland’s Opus” and “Lonesome Dove” Star Glenne Headly Passes At 63

Glenne Headly (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Mr. Holland’s Opus, Lonesome Dove) checked into a hospital last week for blood clot treatment and seemed to be getting better according to TMZ, but took a negative turn yesterday.

Glenne’s representative says, “”It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly.” Headly died last night.

Headly’s most recent screen appearance is in the movie The Circle, co-staring the late Bill Paxton who passed in February from a stroke.

Headly, was previously married to John Malkovich, and had been married to her husband Byron McCulloch since 1993, was just 63.

Condolences to Glenne’s family and friends. R.I.P.