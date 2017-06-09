Former Lead Singer Of Chicago Peter Cetera Declines To Attend Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction With Chicago Band Members

Peter Cetera was unable to agree on plans to join Chicago at their Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction last year, and now Cetera has passed on joining Chicago members Robert Lamm and James Pankow at next week’s Songwriters Hall Of Fame induction in New York.

Cetera recently said, “I was honored to be, what I thought was, inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. And, ‘Oh yes, are you going to come to the event?’ And I said, ‘Well, when is it?’ And when they told me, ‘Two of the guys from Chicago and you are going to be there and we want to know if you can perform?’ And I said, ‘Wait a minute, it’s probably not a good idea.’ ‘And it’s right in the middle of when I’m going to be on the road, anyhow. I think I’m going to have to pass.”

Songwriters Hall Of Fame has offered to defer Cetera’s induction for a year so he could appear alone and now he doesn’t seem interested if they expect him to perform.

Cetera says, “Music is supposed to be fun, and nothing about that evening was pointing towards it being a joyous occasion. I mean, there’s a reason why we’re not together, you know. And I’m sure we’re both happy with that. Basically, they didn’t want to work with me nor did the show want to work with me to see if something could happen. And I begrudgingly tried to make it happen, even though I didn’t really want to do it. There’s been too much water under the bridge. And so be it. I just couldn’t get up there and fake like I was having a good time.”

Onward.