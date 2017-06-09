How To Make Your Weekend Feel Longer

June 9, 2017 10:49 AM By Jenny Q
According to brain research, it’s predictability and routine that make the weekend fly by. Laundry, groceries, TV…

To make the weekend feel longer, do something different.

David Eagleman, author of The Brain: The Story of You, says to fill your weekends with new things, from new activities to new restaurants.

Go to a different part of town, or drive out of town.

My mate and I have been taking lots of weekend road trips the past year. Gotta say, sometimes it’s hard to leave town as I normally use weekends to catch-up/re-group (my exact words!) for the next week. But the second I’m beyond the city limits I’m oh-so-glad for the change of scenery.

There’s a six-hour PBS series based on Eagleman’s research and a great TED talk, too, and how to have our brains be the optimal operating system they can be – with a little tweaking.

Happy weekend!

