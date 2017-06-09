Jerry Seinfeld Explains Awkward Kesha Encounter

It’s a simple explanation!

Jerry Seinfeld says that he doesn’t hug strangers. Seinfeld was giving an interview on the red carpet for A Night of Laughter and Song at the Kennedy Center when he was interrupted by the singer who asked for a hug. Not knowing who she is, he repeatedly refused by saying “no, thank you.”

Seinfeld spoke to Extra’s A.J. Calloway yesterday and explained, “I’m 63, I don’t know every pop star … I don’t know everyone.” He added, “I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello. I gotta start somewhere … hug isn’t the first moment of a human, two humans. I never did that.”

Seinfeld says he and Kesha later laughed it off.

And now he knows who Kesha is.