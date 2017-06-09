Jerry Seinfeld Explains Awkward Kesha Encounter

June 9, 2017 9:58 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Hug, Jenny Q, Jerry Seinfeld, Kesha, kluv

It’s a simple explanation!

Jerry Seinfeld says that he doesn’t hug strangers. Seinfeld was giving an interview on the red carpet for A Night of Laughter and Song at the Kennedy Center when he was interrupted by the singer who asked for a hug. Not knowing who she is, he repeatedly refused by saying “no, thank you.”

Seinfeld spoke to Extra’s A.J. Calloway yesterday and explained, “I’m 63, I don’t know every pop star … I don’t know everyone.” He added, “I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello. I gotta start somewhere … hug isn’t the first moment of a human, two humans. I never did that.”

Seinfeld says he and Kesha later laughed it off.

And now he knows who Kesha is.

More from Jenny Q
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live