Learn How Critics Feel About “The Mummy”, “My Cousin Rachel”, “Megan Leavey” and “It Comes At Night”

The Mummy – Rated PG-13

Tom Cruise headlines a spectacular, all-new cinematic version of the legend that has fascinated cultures all over the world since the dawn of civilization: The Mummy.

Thought safely entombed in a tomb deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient princess (Sofia Boutella of Kingsman: The Secret Service and Star Trek Beyond) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension. From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters. Cruise is joined by a cast including Annabelle Wallis (upcoming King Arthur, television’s Peaky Blinders), Jake Johnson (Jurassic World), Courtney B. Vance (TV’s American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson) and Oscar (R) winner Russell Crowe (Gladiator). The creative team on this action-adventure event is led by director/producer Alex Kurtzman and producer Chris Morgan, who have been instrumental in growing some of the most successful franchises of the past several years-with Kurtzman writing or producing entries in the Transformers, Star Trek and Mission: Impossible series, and Morgan being the narrative engineer of the Fast & Furious saga as it has experienced explosive growth from its third chapter on. Sean Daniel, who produced the most recent Mummy trilogy, produces alongside Kurtzman and Morgan.

Critics: “Lacking the campy fun of the franchise’s most recent entries and failing to deliver many monster-movie thrills, The Mummy suggests a speedy unraveling for the Dark Universe”, per Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: Sadly, “The Mummy” left me wondering what new direction it could have taken, because most all of the ones it takes, are expected. Plus, when inserting comedy in a a movie called “The Mummy”, it better be funny, which isn’t the case here. Take however many takes you need to get it right before making me watch, and hope to laugh, please! The one good thing “The Mummy” leaves you with, is wondering about the new directions the sequels could take? As for movie, put “The Mummy” back into it’s sarcophagus, bury it deep, and never unearth it again, unless you have a fresh story to tell. “The Mummy”… 1 out of 4 stars.

My Cousin Rachel – Rated PG-13

A dark romance, My Cousin Rachel tells the story of a young Englishman who plots revenge against his mysterious, beautiful cousin, believing that she murdered his guardian. But his feelings become complicated as he finds himself falling under the beguiling spell of her charms.

Critics: 76% LIKE

Blake: Rachel Weisz (The Bourne Legacy, Runaway Jury, Beautiful Creatures and wife to James Bond’s Daniel Craig) usually impresses me and my sources say her excellent performance in this limited release movie, is worth your time and money.

Megan Leavey – Rated PG-13

Megan Leavey is based on the true life story of a young marine corporal (Kate Mara) whose unique discipline and bond with her military combat dog saved many lives during their deployment in Iraq.

When she is assigned to clean up the K9 unit after a disciplinary hearing, Leavey identifies with a particularly aggressive dog, Rex, and is given the chance to train him. Over the course of their service, Megan and Rex completed more than 100 missions until an IED explosion injures them, putting their fate in jeopardy. Directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite (BLACKFISH) from a screenplay by Pamela Gray and Annie Mumolo & Tim Lovestedt, the film also stars Edie Falco, Ramón Rodríguez, Bradley Whitford, and Common.

Critics: 77% LIKE

Blake: based on a true story, my sources say Megan Leavey will touch your heart with honesty, and a deeper appreciation for dogs that serve along side our military, and the possibility of you leaving the movie with well deserved tears… is high.

It Comes At Night – Rated R

Imagine the end of the world. Now imagine something worse. Award-winning filmmaker Trey Edward Shults follows his incredible debut feature KRISHA with It Comes At Night, a horror film following a man (Joel Edgerton) as he learns that the evil stalking his family home may be only a prelude to horrors that come from within. Secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorizes the world, the tenuous domestic order he has established with his wife and son is put to the ultimate test with the arrival of a desperate young family seeking refuge. Despite the best intentions of both families, paranoia and mistrust boil over as the horrors outside creep ever-closer, awakening something hidden and monstrous within him as he learns that the protection of his family comes at the cost of his soul.

Critics: Rottentomatoes.com reports, It Comes at Night makes lethally effective use of its bare-bones trappings while proving once again that what’s left unseen can be just as horrifying as anything on the screen. 85% LIKE

Blake: my sources say this pandemic based post-apocalyptic paranoia and fear filled drama contains even darker shades of The Walking Dead and what you can’t see, is often more frightening than what you can. Horror fans will flock to see It Comes At Night, and I’ve been told… don’t see it by yourself!

Bad, sad, and great fill this weekend’s new movie plate.

