Melissa McCarthy To Star In “Margie Claus”

It’s about dang time we had a movie about Mrs. Claus!

Melissa McCarthy and hubby, Ben Falcone are teaming up on yet another project together. The couple just sold their pitch for a “Margie Claus” movie to New Line. Melissa will star as Margie and is rumored to sing in the role. Ben Falcone will co-write to flick with Damon Jones.

The only thing we know about the plot is that Santa has gone missing, leaving Mrs. Claus to save Christmas. New Line is looking to release the film in November of 2019.

