Melissa McCarthy To Star In “Margie Claus”

June 9, 2017 6:38 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: Ben Falcone, margie claus, Melissa McCarthy, Mrs. Claus, new movie, Santa Claus

It’s about dang time we had a movie about Mrs. Claus!

Melissa McCarthy and hubby, Ben Falcone are teaming up on yet another project together. The couple just sold their pitch for a “Margie Claus” movie to New Line. Melissa will star as Margie and is rumored to sing in the role. Ben Falcone will co-write to flick with Damon Jones.

The only thing we know about the plot is that Santa has gone missing, leaving Mrs. Claus to save Christmas. New Line is looking to release the film in November of 2019.

If you’re feeling crazy….check out Rebekah Black’s interview with Ben Falcone.

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live