Only In Texas Will You Find A Tent With An AC Unit

June 9, 2017 6:03 AM By Rebekah Black
We really need a section of our website devoted to the category “Only in Texas.”

We may be partial to our own state, but really Texas is awesome! We’re nice, we say y’all, and we’re constantly coming up with some kind of redneck hack to get through life.

We’re barely into summer and it’s already hot. But you shouldn’t have to suffer if you love the outdoors. We’re looking at you campers. This is how you camp in style!

Trying to beat the heat. from texas

Oh yeah, that’s an AC unit cooling off a tent. Genius! However, may we suggest using some duct tape around the edges of the unit. That may help keep more cool air inside.

