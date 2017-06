Pastry chef Chirstopher The’, owner of Black Star Pastry in Sydney, Australia, now serves what he calls, “Glownuts.”

Seventeen¬†reports¬†“Glownuts”, are glow-in-the-dark doughnuts!

Happy international dounut day! Help celebrate this day with one of our #GLOWNUTS – only available at our @vividsydney pop-up in Martin Place A post shared by B L A C K STAR P A S T R Y (@blackstarpastry) on Jun 2, 2017 at 1:00am PDT

Chirstopher The’ claims the ‘glow’ is achieved with the icing, which contains no artificial ingredients, but does contain vitamin B.

Wonder how long it’ll take Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’ Donuts are others to offer this glow-in-the-dark delight?

Bet this would sell well to bed time doughnut lovers;-).