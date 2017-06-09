Teen’s Late Father Surprises Him With A Guitar On His 16th Birthday

It’s not always our intent to make you cry, but be warned…the video you are about to see is going to make you cry big ole crocodile tears. It’s not all sad, more of a bitter-sweet moment.

Chandler Crow, big brother to Johnathon, took his little brother to the guitar store for a special birthday surprise. What Johnny didn’t know, is that his late father had remembered his 16th birthday before he passed away.

A month ago, Chandler dropped his brother off for his guitar lesson. While he was there, an employee had something very important to show him, but he had to keep it a secret. It was the guitar their dying father had bought for Johnny.

After a little planning and the help of a blindfold, Chandler managed to get his little brother to Port Huron Music Center to get his surprise.

This is Johnny getting his new guitar.

You can see as he starts to read the card, his hand is shaking. When he opens the guitar case though, he just starts crying. Not to mention we’re crying right along with him.

Thanks to both Chandler and Johnny for sharing this amazing moment with the world.