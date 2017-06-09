The Top 10 Biggest Summer Songs Of All Time

What are the biggest summer songs of all time?

We all have our favorites for those sunny, drop-top days – but which ones have stood the test of time?

Billboard crunched the numbers based on its charts between Memorial Day and Labor Day, to rank the songs that ruled the pools and reached the beaches. Each era was weighted to represent all of them proportionately, so songs from the 50s would have the same chance as more recent tunes. Based on chart positions, sales, radio airplay, and downloads, the list is in – and there are some surprises.

Have a look at the entire list and tell us: How does your favorites summer song stack up? And the Top 10 are…

10. Alone Again (Naturally), Gilbert O’Sullivan (1972)

9. Everything I Do (I Do It For You), Bryan Adams (1991)

8. When Doves Cry, Prince and The Revolution (1984)

7. I Just Want To Be Your Everything, Andy Gibb (1977)

6. We Belong Together, Mariah Carey (2005)

5. Every Breath You Take, The Police (1983)

4. Blurred Lines, Robin Thicke featuring TI and Pharrel (2013)

3. Tossin’ and Turnin’, Bobby Lewis

2. The Boy Is Mine, Brandy and Monica (1998)

1. I’ll Be Missing You, Bobby Brown and Faith Evans featuring 112