Batman TV Star Adam West Passes

From January 12, 1966 – March 14, 1968, America was watching Batman and side-kick Robin (Burt Ward), release a campy crusade against crime, one episode at a time. The Batman phenomena reached epic proportions and was seen on every type of merchandise you could imagine.

Ever since the last episode of TV’s Batman, it’s main character, played by Adam West, and Robin have kept the franchise alive with TV appearances, books, public appearances, Adam’s recurring role on Family Guy (the voice of the Mayor of Quahog) and Adam’s recent appearance at Fan Expo – Dallas (March 31 – April 2), which was announced as his last DFW appearance.

After a brief battle with leukemia, at age 88, Adam West passed last night at his Los Angeles home, according to TMZ.

Adam West’s family released a statement saying, “Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero.”

The Bat phone light dims…

R.I.P. Adam and sincere condolences to his family, friends and fans.

Thank you for the fun and good memories, Adam. You will always be remembered.