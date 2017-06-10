Batman TV Star Adam West Passes

June 10, 2017 2:11 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Adam "Batman" West Has Passed, Adam West, Batman, Batman & Robin, Batman's Adam West Dead, The Caped Crusader

From January 12, 1966 – March 14, 1968, America was watching Batman and side-kick Robin (Burt Ward), release a campy crusade against crime, one episode at a time. The Batman phenomena reached epic proportions and was seen on every type of merchandise you could imagine.

gettyimages 57132797 Batman TV Star Adam West Passes

SANTA MONICA, CA – MARCH 19: Actors Burt Ward and Adam West of “Batman” pose in the press room at the 2006 TV Land Awards at the Barker Hangar on March 19, 2006 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

Ever since the last episode of TV’s Batman, it’s main character, played by Adam West, and Robin have kept the franchise alive with TV appearances, books, public appearances, Adam’s recurring role on Family Guy (the voice of the Mayor of Quahog) and Adam’s recent appearance at Fan Expo – Dallas (March 31 – April 2), which was announced as his last DFW appearance.

gettyimages 495974586 Batman TV Star Adam West Passes

Adam West (R), who played Batman in the original TV series, poses with George Barris (L), creator of the Batmobile at a ceremony ahead of the unveiling of West’s star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame on April 5, 2012 in Hollywood, California. In the early 1960s, Batman was simply a cartoon character in a comic book that was close to cancellation, but Adam Wests performance in the ground-breaking TV adaptation propelled Batman into becoming one of the most-famous characters in modern fiction (Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)

After a brief battle with leukemia, at age 88, Adam West passed last night at his Los Angeles home, according to TMZ.

Adam West’s family released a statement saying, “Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero.”

The Bat phone light dims…

R.I.P. Adam and sincere condolences to his family, friends and fans.

Thank you for the fun and good memories, Adam. You will always be remembered.

