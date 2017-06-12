$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Dallas Remains Uncashed, Expires Thursday

A winning Powerball ticket was sold at Dollar & Dollars off Webb Chapel Ext. in Northwest Dallas in December, and as of now remains unclaimed and uncashed.

The ticket sold matched five of the six numbers drawn, and is worth $1 Million for the winner. Unfortunately, the winner has not claimed the prize yet, and six months later the ticket is about to expire.

Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery, said in a statement, “We encourage Powerball players to take another look at their ticket, check the numbers again and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and contact us.”

Lottery winners usually have 18o days to claim their prize, and can only be extended for certain military personnel deemed eligible by lottery officials. If the money goes unclaimed, it goes back to the state for use in programs funded by lottery sales.

Via Fox 4