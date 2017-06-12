‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Shuts Down Production Following Sexual Assault Allegations

‘Bachelor In Paradise’, a spin-off of the popular ABC shows ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’, has halted production following sexual assault allegations.

TMZ is reporting that, Warner Bros., who produces the show, shut down the show after a producer filed a complaint that Corinne Olympios might have been sexually assaulted by DeMario Jackson during the first day of filming.

According the the report, the two were in a swimming pool, and began removing their clothes. Some sexual activity followed.

According the the report the producer, who was assigned to shadow Corinne, believed that Corinne was so intoxicated during the incident there is no way she could have given consent.

DeMario has claimed to TMZ that the event was consensual, however Corinne is claiming to not remember the incident and is blaming producers for not stopping the incident.

After the complaint was filed Warner Bros. immediately dismissed Cornie and DeMArio and launched an investigation to into the incident, and quickly decided to halt production entirely.

According to Reality TV reporter Steve Carbone this season of the show is completely cancelled:

For the record, one thing I can report to be 100% true: This season of Bachelor in Paradise isn't happening. It's been cancelled. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 12, 2017

Still no word on whether the show will return in the future:

As for the future of the show, up in the air. Does it take a 1 yr hiatus & come back next summer? Do they do a diff show next summer? Idk — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 12, 2017

