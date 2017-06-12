Bette Midler Ignores The “Play Off” Music During Her Tony Speech

Not since Julia Roberts won the Oscar for Best Actress have we seen an awards speech that went longer than the allotted time.

God bless Bette Midler! Who not only went over the time limit, but completely shattered it!

The singer, actress, and Tony award winner was a bundle of excitement and nervousness last night after winning Best Actress for her performance in Hello, Dolly. For starters, the award was given by Glenn Close! Then, once her name was announced, there was a moment of relief that the wait was finally over. However, by the time she gets to the stage the excitement was building. She didn’t cry, but she was just so thankful and grateful. She thanked EVERYONE!

However, the defining moment of Bette’s speech has to be when the music started playing. She actually told the orchestra to,

“Shut that crap off.”

And of course the audience was loving every moment of it!