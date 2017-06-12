Celebrities And Friends Mourn Adam West’s Death With Memories And Love On Social Media

The news of actor Adam West’s passing struck a chord with a ton of people.
For many, he was their first exposure to the Caped Crusader when he starred as “Batman” in the ’60s television series. Today, people would recognize him as the voice of “Mayor Adam West” on Family Guy, portraying a larger-than-life version of himself in Quahog.
No doubt West impacted a ton of lives and plenty of careers in his over seven decade career. His Batman costar Burt Ward told Variety, “I will forever miss him. There are several fine actors who have portrayed Batman in films. In my eyes, there was only one real Batman that is and always will be Adam West. He was truly the Bright Night.”
Family Guy creator, Seth McFarlane, posted a heartfelt message on Twitter:
Filmmakers and actors from Mark Hamill to Ben Affleck also showed their love and affection for the fallen West, after the actor lost his battle with leukemia at the age of 88.
Oh Batman my Batman! I'm standing on my chair to honor #adamwest – the man whose portrayal of costumed justice made me wanna be a good person when I was a boy. The #adamwestbatman was my first Batman at age 4. His performance was campy to most, but to me, that's how true heroes spoke. A lifelong love of the character started with Mr. West's interpretation of what he called, instead of the Dark Knight, the Bright Knight. He brought joy to a somber character and a Fatherly tone to a TV role model. I was lucky enough to meet Adam many times, including the day at @stanleecomiccon when super-fan @ralphgarman and I hosted Adam, Boy Wonder #burtward and movie Catwoman #leemerriweather (where we took this pic). He was pure love and joy. He remained my hero, even in adulthood, as well as a real life role model for interacting with fans. Adam loved his fans – especially #ralphgarman, who worked tirelessly to get Adam a star on the @officialhollywoodwalkoffame. Farewell, Caped Crusader. Off to Superhero Heaven you go, where all your rascally rogues are ready to see you again! Atomic batteries to power. Turbines to speed. Heart to broken. #KevinSmith #adamwest #batman #foreverbatman #rip #legend #icon
Via HuffPost