Check Out The Teaser Trailer For Black Panther

In case you missed it over the weekend, Marvel unveiled the first teaser trailer for Black Panther.

We aren’t exactly sure how this is considered a teaser since it’s almost a full two minutes of awesome! And talk about some huge celebrity names in the lineup! In addition to Chadwick Boseman as the Black Panther…Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, and Forrest Whitaker. Not to mention DanaiGuirira aka Michonne from The Walking Dead. We also have an honorable mention, the one and only Phylicia Rashad!!!

OMG! Black Panther is going to be EPIC! His suit is virtually indestructable. This thing looks action packed!

We can expect Black Panther in theaters on February 18th, 2018.