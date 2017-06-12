David Hasselhoff’s Daughter “Hayley” Faces DUI Charge

David Hasselhoff’s 24-year-old daughter Hayley, known for her role as “Amber” in the ABC Family original series Huge, was found by police last month, passed out in her Mercedes on an L.A. freeway off-ramp, according to TMZ.

Hayley blew a .14 on her breathalyzer test and was taken to a hospital. California legal limit is .08.

Now, Hayley has been charged for DUI by the city attorney and if found guilty she would face up to 6 months in jail and a $1,000 fine. Those punishments are rare for first and second-time offenders.