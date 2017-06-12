Happy 93rd Birthday To Former President G.W. Bush

Former President George H.W. Bush, the oldest living ex-president, is currently on the Maine coast, celebrating his 93rd birthday with his family, according to CBS 11.

The Bushes are having a quiet celebration at their Kennebunkport MA summer home.

Bush’s wife Barbara turned 92 last week, so in a way, it’s a double b’day celebration.

The former President’s staff says he is doing well after having bronchitis in the spring, and arrived at his Maine home, last month.

At 93, you certainly can’t blame the former President from avoiding the intense Texas summer heat and humidity.

The former President’s chief of staff Jean Becker says Bush has no intentions of skydiving again. His last mid-air adventure was for his 90th b’day. Becker jokingly said, she “hid his parachute.”

Best b’day and health wishes to our former President!