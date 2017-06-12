Josh Brolin Revisits His “Goonies” Character For An 80s Themed Birthday Party

There’s no greater party than an 80s party!

So many amazing things came from the 80s…big hair, spandex, and the Goonies! There’s something to be said about knowing where you came from. While Josh Brolin may be a huge celebrity, he knows what movie officially put him on the map.

Brolin revisited one of his very first roles over the weekend…Brand from the Goonies. Apparently, Brolin was invited to an 80s themed birthday party and couldn’t decide what to wear. After contemplating showing up as Boy George or a gremlin, his wife suggested he go as Brand.

Now here’s a pic from 1985 of Brolin as Brand fro reference.

Brand from The Goonies is underrated💀 pic.twitter.com/SPAExDQGnl — mia (@Inbetweenmendes) May 1, 2017

We can safely say, his recreation is a success!

Love it! Especially the hashtag #embraceyourpast.