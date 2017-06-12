Katy Perry Breaks Down in Tears; Reveals Reason for Cutting Hair

In anticipation of her new album, Katy Perry has been livestreaming her life 24/7 – from meetings to sleeping – via YouTube. On Friday, though, something unexpected happened.

Katy’s therapy session was steamed live. In it, she expressed past suicidal thoughts and the challenge of being Katy Perry and broke down in tears.

katy talking about how she doesn't want to be katy perry anymore breaks my heart pic.twitter.com/3GOYCnnH0A — emily (@boldasperry) June 10, 2017

Katy was born Katheryn Hudson. She shared the difference between her private and public image.

“I’m really strong as Katy Perry, sometimes I’m not as strong as Katheryn Hudson. People talk about my hair, right? And they don’t like it, or they wish that it was longer…

“I so badly want to be Katheryn Hudson that I don’t even want to look like Katy Perry anymore sometimes, and that is a little bit of why I cut my hair. I’m a bit more nerdy than everybody thinks I am. I’m a big goofball. The fantasy of Katheryn went into Katy and made this bigger than life personality.”

As we’re frequently reminded… the beautiful, talented, rich and famous suffer like everyone else. Maybe more.

Thanks, Katy, for sharing your human struggles.