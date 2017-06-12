Smirnoff Vodka Just Burned The White House In Their New Ad

Oh snap!

It’s no secret that the country is still taking sides when it comes to the President of the United States and his administration. The division isn’t just among friends and family members. Companies are even taking aim at the administration.

The latest company to burn the White House…Smirnoff Vodka. Their latest print ads take fire at the U.S.’s “alleged” ties with Russia. Their slogan…

“Made in America. But we’d be happy to talk about our ties to Russia under oath.”

