Aerial Shot Of A Building Looks Like A Man

June 13, 2017 8:21 AM By Rebekah Black
Is it a thing to get on Google Earth and just enter in addresses to see what you find? Understandably, you check out your house, your parents house, and maybe the office, right?

Occasionally though, you stumble onto a little piece of Google Earth gold. In Newmarket, Ontario, there’s a building that looks like a man. It’s the home of the Newmarket Health Center. And yes it is a real building…we got on Google Earth and double checked it!

This building from CrappyDesign

There’s a head, there’s two arms, two legs, and wait, what! Well, that’s an unfortunate awning placement

 

