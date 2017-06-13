Guns N’ Roses Pay Tribute to Axl Rose’s Dog with AC/DC Cover

Related: Guns N’ Roses ‘Assembling Ideas’ for Possible New Album

The band covered the AC/DC hit “Whole Lotta Rosie” in tribute to Rose’s dog, Rosie, who passed away earlier that day.

“When we play this song, nobody really knows that I… when I’m singing this song, I actually, in my head, I see this little dog of ours with me on stage, ’cause she’s always so f—— happy,” Rose told the crowd. “Before we came to the show today, she passed away. So we’ll dedicate this to her. Kind of the whole show for me in mind has been for Rosie.”

