Donald Trump’s Hollywood Star Defaced Again, This Time With Stickers

June 13, 2017 6:18 AM
Filed Under: Defaced, Donald Trump, Hollywood Walk of Fame, Star, sticekrs

In less than a year, Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been defaced a total of four times. On the bright side, the vandalism seems to be a little less violent each time.

So far Trump’s star has been smashed with a pickax, been defaced with a marker, and been given a golden toilet for “taking a Trump.” And now we can add stickers to the list.

On Sunday, during the Resist March, protestors covered the star with resist stickers. Each sticker saying something different, targeting things like transphobia, misogyny, and even corruption.

Luckily, the cleaning team won’t have too much trouble with this one. A little goof-off and those stickers will come right up.

