Gross Things People Do Home Alone

According to Bustle, these are some of the grosser things people do when home alone., and a few of my own comments…:)

Eating in bed – to me, it depends on what you’re eating. Gummi Bears are o.k. A steak dinner isn’t!

– to me, it depends on what you’re eating. Gummi Bears are o.k. A steak dinner isn’t! Watching Netflix from the bathroom – yeah because if what you’re watching scares you, you may roll out something more than originally expected.

yeah because if what you’re watching scares you, you may roll out something more than originally expected. Clipping your nails in the living room (or any other room for that matter) – yeah, because no one wants to sit on it later:).

– yeah, because no one wants to sit on it later:). Peeing with the bathroom door open – why not? No one else is home. Haha!

– why not? No one else is home. Haha! Scratching yourself anywhere – true, because no one is watching. Oh, and be gentle. Avoid chaffing.

true, because no one is watching. Oh, and be gentle. Avoid chaffing. Eating with your hands – yes to ribs and fried chicken. No to soup.

– yes to ribs and fried chicken. No to soup. Picking your nose – do that in your shower. You’ll accomplish more:).

do that in your shower. You’ll accomplish more:). Not washing your hands – please do after any of the above.

Feel free to add to the above list… 🙂