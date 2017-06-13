Gross Things People Do Home Alone

According to Bustle, these are some of the grosser things people do when home alone., and a few of my own comments…:)
- Eating in bed – to me, it depends on what you’re eating. Gummi Bears are o.k. A steak dinner isn’t!
- Watching Netflix from the bathroom – yeah because if what you’re watching scares you, you may roll out something more than originally expected.
- Clipping your nails in the living room (or any other room for that matter) – yeah, because no one wants to sit on it later:).
- Peeing with the bathroom door open – why not? No one else is home. Haha!
- Scratching yourself anywhere – true, because no one is watching. Oh, and be gentle. Avoid chaffing.
- Eating with your hands – yes to ribs and fried chicken. No to soup.
- Picking your nose – do that in your shower. You’ll accomplish more:).
- Not washing your hands – please do after any of the above.
Feel free to add to the above list… 🙂