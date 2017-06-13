ICEE Chugging Contest Ends With An Epic Brain Freeze

Whose terrible idea was it to have an ICEE chugging contest?

The Memphis Redbirds, a AAA baseball team, caught the most epic brain freeze on camera after pinning two kids against each other in an ICEE chugging contest. To a kid, this probably seemed like a great idea. It’s an ICEE…they’re delicious, nothing bad can happen with these tasty treats. Ahhhh, silly youth.

Our man was not going to be denied in the Icee Chugging Contest. No matter the cost. No. Matter. The. Cost.#BrainFreeze #AutoZoneParkFun pic.twitter.com/swg1LMPP4P — Memphis Redbirds (@memphisredbirds) June 11, 2017

As we all know, there’s a little thing call the brain freeze, which happens if you drink an ICEE too fast or even eat ice cream too quickly. However, we’ve got to give it up for this kid! We salute you and your amazing efforts to keep the chug alive even though you couldn’t see from the blinding pain.

By the way, did this kid even win a prize???