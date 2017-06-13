Julia Stiles (TV’s “Riveria”, “Jason Bourne”, “The Bourne Ultimatum”) and Fiance’ Preston J. Cook Expecting First Child

Julia Stiles (TV’s Riviera, Jason Bourne, The Bourne Ultimatum) is expecting her first child later this year, with fiance’ Preston J. Cook, according to Eoneline!

Stiles and Cook were became engaged X-mas eve 2015 when Cook got down on a knee in Isla Grande, Columbia… and she said yes!

As far as the wedding is concerned, 36-year-old Stiles says “I’m not getting a ton of marital advice”–“We’re really slow on the wedding planning so I haven’t really been soliciting advice. Somebody told me about radical empathy, but I’m still trying to figure out what that means. I’m trying to figure out what makes it radical.”

Congratulations to Julia, Preston and continued success to her with the Riveria series.