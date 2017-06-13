Ladies! SEE A Swimsuit That Looks Like A Man’s Hairy Chest?

Imagine seeing a woman… slowly walking towards your neighborhood pool or beach you’re vacationing at, and the closer she gets, the more clearly you can see her hairy chest!? Lol!

Glamour reports clothing manufacturer “Beloved Shirts” has a woman’s one-piece swimsuit… that looks like the chest of a hairy guy!

The Sexy Chest One Piece Swimsuit is available in natural, tan, dark and is priced at $44.95!

This is perfect for the woman with a great sense of humor or considering a sex change!

Wonder how many of these you’ll see this summer at Six Flag’s Hurricane Harbor? LOL!