Ladies…You Need This Hairy Chested Bathing Suit!

Nothing says summertime like swimsuit shopping!

Let’s be real though, trying on swimsuits is the worst. Trying to look at yourself from every angle in the department store mirror, while wearing your underwear under your hopeful new piece of swimwear. It’s just awful.

So we have a new idea for you this summer. And it’s sure to turn heads! Ladies, we give you the Sexy Chest Swimsuit!!! Why yes, that is a set of some random dude’s hairy nipples.

Good news! They also come in a variety of flesh tones!

By the way, guys, if you’re feeling left out…you can get a t-shirt just like this on Amazon.

