If they ever make another Harry Potter movie and Emma Watson declines the role, this mom could totally fill in. AND we would never know the difference!

Meet Kari Lewis, who could easily be Hermine’s long lost twin.

It's as big as my head. 😂😂😂 A post shared by Karielle (@kariellex) on Sep 15, 2016 at 10:51am PDT

Obviously, this isn’t the first time Kari has heard that she looks like the famous actress. She actually does Hermine cosplay.

Ignore my nails, but here's another photo from the cosplay practice shoot I did the other day. A post shared by Karielle (@kariellex) on Jun 2, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

Here's the full outfit. 😊 I'm also wearing stocking and black dress shoes, but it's kind of tricky trying to fit it all in one picture right now. ☇ A post shared by Karielle (@kariellex) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

Now, for a side by side…an almost identical photo.

I'm crying. 😂😂😂 My selfie, on the right, was taken 2 months ago for Madison's birthday. On the left, Emma had a fan photo taken for the Beauty and the Beast tour. A post shared by Karielle (@kariellex) on Feb 19, 2017 at 10:31am PST

This is just plain crazy! Are we sure they aren’t sisters???