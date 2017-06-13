Megyn Kelly Facing Backlash After Controversial Interview

June 13, 2017 10:12 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: Alex Jones, backlash, Infowars, Megyn Kelly, Sandy Hook

Megyn Kelly’s start at NBC is off to a rocky start.

The host of Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly scored a big interview with Vladimir Putin for her debut but was criticized by many for being too easy on him, and now she’s taking a lot of heat for her upcoming interview with controversial radio host Alex Jones.

The interview, which will air Sunday night, touches on Jones’ many controversial conspiracy theories including one about the 2012 shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. Jones has insisted that the massacre, in which 20 children and six adults were shot, was staged by anti-gun activists.

Families of Sandy Hook victims have begun a campaign to urge NBC to cancel the segment. The hashtag #ShameonNBC is trending on Twitter and people on social media are calling for a boycott of the show. Kelly has responded to the criticism explaining that many people still don’t know Alex Jones and she is simply shining a light on him.

Meanwhile, Sandy Hook Promise, which is a gun violence prevention organization, announced that Kelly will no longer emcee the organization’s annual Promise Champions Gala Wednesday night in Washington D.C.

