New NBA Champions Golden State Warriors Say “No” To The White House

June 13, 2017 2:00 PM By Blake Powers
Last night, the Golden State Warriors became NBA champs in Game 5 by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers.

 

Hours after the game, the Golden State Warriors voted unanimously to break the long-standing tradition of visiting the President at the White House. Yeah, you read that correctly… they’re not going, as reported by Perezhilton.com.

This makes the Golden State Warriors the only team as a whole in history, to say NO to the tradition.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has criticized Trump’s Muslim ban, plus Stephen Curry has expressed his disapproval of the President, so the team’s decision isn’t a complete surprise.

 

Major congrats to the Golden State Warriors on their NBA championship!

