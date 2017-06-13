Still Don’t Know What To Do For Dad? We’ve Got You Covered.

With Father’s Day straight ahead, there’s a very good chance you’ve been busy – and it’s snuck up you. Promise not to tell.

So here at the last minute, how about a few ideas? Since you know whether your pop would rather have a side of ribs or some new gear, here are some thought starters that may apply to the dad in your life. Personally, I always wanted to send mine on a trip back to London – where he’d served during World War II. I think the best I managed was a trip to see Johnny Cash at Billy Bob’s.

Thankfully, he liked Johnny Cash. Anyway, have a terrific weekend…and enjoy.

Dining Dad

Loco Coyote Grill. For this, you have to make a trip southwest of Fort Worth. Just outside of Glen Rose, turn right off 67 on County Road 1004, and follow the crowds. Set amongst live oaks in the northern foothills of the Texas Hill Country, you don’t come here to eat daintily. There will be take-home. The ribs are enormous, as if they came from a mastodon. Chicken fried steak? One of the best around, and almost always overlooked. Setting? C’mon, man. Besides being a gorgeous place to just sit with a beer and chill, there’s also frequent live music. And whatever you do, leave room for the blackberry cobbler a la mode.

Spiffy Dad

There’s a women’s boutique in Dallas’ Bishop Arts District called Epiphany, and right across the street is its twin for men. What you’ll find at Epiphany For Men is a terrific assortment of rustic, vintage and throw-back t-shirts, gimme caps, and jackets – many in authentic team logos and colors of yesteryear. I can’t walk out of here with anything less than an armload of stuff.

Prepared Dad

All fathers like to think we’re ready for any eventuality. It’s part of our parenting DNA – and it’s always a good idea to think about having what we’d need in a bad situation. That’s why any dad would love to have a new, comprehensive first aid kit at his disposal. I always have a good one in my pickup – and thanks to all manner of unforeseen situations, I’ve needed it more than a few times. And no, I’m not accident prone. Seriously, if there’s a traffic accident, I always seem to be nearby. But whether you’re on the road camping or hunting, the best thing you can do for your loved ones is to always be ready.

Barbecue Dad

Let’s say you love to grill, but don’t really want to haul around a bunch of gear for tailgates and picnics. What you need is something a bit more manageable. That’s the BBQ Toolbox Grill. Compact, easy to set up, and a breeze to carry and clean. You can find the one in the video at Macy’s, plus variations at Target and other stores. Plenty of room to keep several burger patties going, or enough drumsticks to feed the family.

Getaway Dad

When there’s lots of will but no way to get away, sometimes you have to find that little slice of paradise closer to home. And honestly? Staying at the Hilton Dallas Lakefront makes for the perfect weekend runaway without having to run too far. Right on the shores of Lake Ray Hubbard, the sun sets each evening across the water – with a fantastic pool area and loads of great places to eat nearby. Part of The Harbor at Rockwall, retail choices nearby have seen their ups and downs – but the hotel itself has a resort feel that’s as relaxing and tranquil as any this side of South Padre.

Oh, and in case you’re wondering…I got my Father’s Day present this spring.