A dad committed to one thing with his daughter every year. He wanted to find out what Mackenzie thought about her first day of school.

He put her on a couch to interview her about what she expected from the school. First interview came in the first year, and he talked to her just about every year through her senior year. Then he edited them together into a 3 minute long video. You see Mackenzie grow up before your eyes.

This year, she graduated from high school.