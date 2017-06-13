Witnesses Say Bachelor In Paradise Star Corinne Olympios “Was On A Whole Other Level” Drunk

June 13, 2017 7:24 AM
Filed Under: Bachelor in paradise, corinne, DeMario Jackson, Drunk, wtinesses

Looks like there are witnesses to corroborate Corinne Olympios’s story.

Less than twenty-four hours after the cancellation of Bachelor in Paradise, Corrine Olympios came forward with her side of the story. The show was apparently “shut down” after too much sex, in which there is footage of Corinne and DeMario Jackson getting intimate in a hot tub.

According to sources close to Corrine, she was blackout drunk and doesn’t remember anything about being in the pool with DeMario. You can read that entire story HERE.

Now, we’re hearing there are witnesses who saw Corinne hours later and can confirm she was not in her right mind. Just two hours after the incident occurred, witness spotted her with her clothes on inside-out, stumbling around with her eyes closed, and slurring.

Since the story broke, Corinne has lawyered up.

 

