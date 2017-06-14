America’s Got Talent Contestant Killed In A Car Accident Before His Episode Aired

June 14, 2017 5:26 AM By Rebekah Black
Filed Under: America's Got Talent, Car Accident, Contestant, dr. brandon rogers, Passed Away

America’s Got Talent is mourning the loss of one of their contestants today.

Dr. Brandon Rogers is not a name you would know from the show. Why? His episode hasn’t aired yet. Sadly, at just 29-year-old, Dr. Rogers has passed away. Over the weekend, Dr. Rogers was involved in a car accident. According to reports, his car veered off the road and hit a tree. He was taken to the hospital, where he died later due to his injuries.

Dr. Rogers episode is scheduled to air next month, however we may never get to see it. America’s Got Talent has not made a final decision on whether or not they will air his episode.

As crazy as it sounds, here’s to hoping we all get to see his episode. As you can imagine, those moments from the show would allow his family to see him sing one last time. Perhaps it would give them some comfort.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rogers family during this difficult time.

Here’s a small sample of Brandon singing. Warning, it will get you choked up.

🎵🎵▶️ JT. MIRRORS. @justintimberlake

A post shared by Dr. Brandon Rogers (@drb_rog) on

More from Rebekah Black
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live