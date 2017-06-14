America’s Got Talent Contestant Killed In A Car Accident Before His Episode Aired

America’s Got Talent is mourning the loss of one of their contestants today.

Dr. Brandon Rogers is not a name you would know from the show. Why? His episode hasn’t aired yet. Sadly, at just 29-year-old, Dr. Rogers has passed away. Over the weekend, Dr. Rogers was involved in a car accident. According to reports, his car veered off the road and hit a tree. He was taken to the hospital, where he died later due to his injuries.

Dr. Rogers episode is scheduled to air next month, however we may never get to see it. America’s Got Talent has not made a final decision on whether or not they will air his episode.

As crazy as it sounds, here’s to hoping we all get to see his episode. As you can imagine, those moments from the show would allow his family to see him sing one last time. Perhaps it would give them some comfort.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rogers family during this difficult time.

Here’s a small sample of Brandon singing. Warning, it will get you choked up.