Shannen Doherty’s Husband May Have Reached Settlement With Her Former Management Team

June 14, 2017 2:00 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: "Charmed", Beverly Hills 90210, breast cancer, Breast Cancer Treatment, Kurt Iswarienko, Shannen Doherty, Tanner Mainstain Glynn & Johnson

New legal documents reveal, Beverly Hills 90210 and Charmed star Shannen Doherty’s husband Kurt Iswarienko has requested to dismiss the entire case against Tanner Mainstain Glynn & Johnson (Shannon’s former management team), according to TMZ.

Actress Shannon Doherty’s husband/photographer Kurt Iswarienko at The Weinstein Company And Relativity Media’s 2011 Golden Globe Awards Party at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 16, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images)

It appears a settlement has been reached against the management company over Shannen’s breast cancer diagnosis, which now puts the couple 2-for-2 in court, including Shannen’s December settlement for $15 mil!

Kurt claimed the couple’s sex life was ruined and their funds had been mismanaged by her former management team.

No word yet on the possible settlement between Kurt and TMG & J.

More positive news for Shannen and Kurt is that her cancer is in remission.

Best wishes to Shannen and Kurt for her full recovery, their marriage, and revitalization of Shannen’s career!

 

