Gloria Estefan’s Mother Passes Away; Read Her Beautiful Instagram Post

Gloria Estefan is mourning the loss of her mother, Gloria Fajardo, who passed away last night at age 88.

The singer wrote on Instagram, “I know it was exactly the way she would have wanted her departure from this earth to be, surrounded by love and the true representations of everyone that was special to her in life.”

Estefan added that the time of her mother’s death, 8:19 p.m., was also significant. “I know she chose the very moment, 8:19, because her beloved mother had died on 8/19 [August 19th] 32 years ago and she wanted to make sure that we got the message that she was with our beloved grandmother, Abuela Consuelo, and my loving father, Jose Manuel.”