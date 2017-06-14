Phubbing: The Phone Trend Ruining Relationships

It’s a term that surfaced a couple of years back, is gaining ground, and probably not going away. Phubbing.

Do you spend more time with Facebook than your friends … even when you’re together? Ignoring your real-life friends, partners, loved ones right in front of them has become such a problem – and common practice – that there is now a name for it.

Psychological researchers from the University of Kent have dubbed this ‘phubbing’ (aka phone snubbing) – the practice of focusing on your phone instead of on the friends sitting around the table with you.

A study reveals nearly half of us have been ‘phubbed’ by our partners. And, I’m guessing, they’ve been ‘phubbed’ by us.

It may be one of the new words Merriam-Webster officially adds next year, but there’s already a definition online – of course!