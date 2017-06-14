Sam Houston State Baseball Coach Shares Some Inspirational Words After Playoff Loss

June 14, 2017 5:00 AM By Jody Dean
Filed Under: Baseball, bearkats, Coach, matt deggs, sam houston state

Matt Deggs is the head baseball coach at Sam Houston State University. This past Sunday, Florida State ended the Bearkats’ run in the 2017 College World Series, after what was a remarkable season for the Hunstville university.

The school’s baseball team has been to the big tournament 11 times, but this was the first time the Kats advanced to the super-regionals – and they had to beat three top teams to do it.

After it was all over, Deggs addressed the media in a post-game news conference – and spelled out everything you ever want to hear from a leader of young people.

If you have young athletes in the family, or if you coach or teach, this is a video you’re going to want to save – and share.

