Satanic Band Ghost Files Lawsuit Due To Poor Work Conditions

It’s from the Wall Street Journal no less, about a Swedish band called Ghost.

Making a full theatrical show of devil worship, the band is unapologetically satanic – complete with upside down crosses, dark lyrics, a priest in black robes and pope’s miter, and sidemen in horned masks referred to only as “demons”.

And it is those demons who are now suing each other and the lead singer, over things such as a banana allergy – and who has to wash the manky costumes after each show.

Because it’s really very hard to kneel before Beelzebub when you’re mad about the orange M&Ms in your dressing room.