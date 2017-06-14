Totally Normal Cabin For Sale, Definitely Not Covered In Cats

Somewhere in Arizona, there was a realtor that said…”Challenge Accepted.”

Do you love rustic cabins? Are you a fan of cats? Can you get on board with cat decor? How about an entire house devoted to nothing but cats?

If you answered yes to any of the above questions, we just found you the puuuuuuuurrrrrrrfect house!

Stanford, Arizona is home to what we’re calling the cat cabin. For a mere $240,000 this little gem could be yours. However, you might consider it a total tear down once you see the inside. Every floor, every ceiling, every surface is covered in cats. There’s one room filled with hundreds of stuffed animal cats, complete magazine cat cutouts adorning the walls. There are several rugs throughout that have been crafted with adorable cat faces. There’s even what looks like a crazy cat chandelier!

Good news! It appears that all these cat-trinkets come with the place! Yay!