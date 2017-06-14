A Simple Creative Way To Get People To Eat More Veggies

June 14, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Creative Vegetable Naming, Easy Way To Improve Vegetable Consumption, Stanford University, Vegetables

Having problems getting family to eat more veggies?

TIME reports, for a month, Stanford University researchers relabeled the university cafeteria vegetables with tasty/healthy sounding names, such as:

  • “Vitamin-rich corn”
  • “Antioxidant-rich butternut squash”
  • “Carrots with sugar-free citrus dressing”
  • “Rich, buttery roasted sweet corn”
  • “dynamite chili and tangy lime-seasoned beets”

Far more people ate vegetables and larger portions, versus simply labeling each with their respective name (corn, beets, carrots, etc.)

Plus, diners ate more veggies than usual!

Oh, and come to find out, ALL of the veggies were prepared the same way as usual, and no one new the difference.

Just proves a good name for something, goes a long way!

 

