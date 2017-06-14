Your Old Typewriter Could Be Worth $$$

What’s hot again in the writing world? Typewriters!!!

Despite the shut down or revamping of all of the original typewriter manufacturers, there is a whole new generation of typewriter fans emerging.

CBS 11 reports some of those embracing the really old-school technology include street poets, public “type-ins” at bars, and even celebrities!

Albuquerque NM typewriter repairman John Lewis says he hasn’t seen so much business in years!

If you or someone you know owns an old typewriter that works or can be repaired, chances are it’s worth more now than ever before. Check on Ebay.

Hmm! Wonder if my mom still has the one that’s built into a carry-case? I need to make a call. Excuse me… :).

Speaking of typewriters, a new documentary on the subject, featuring Tom Hanks and pop star John Mayer will be out later in the summer.