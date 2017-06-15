Chuck Berry’s ‘Darlin” Video Offers Nostalgic Father’s Day Tribute

By Abby Hassler

Chuck Berry’s first album in 38 years arrived last Friday (June 9) to rave reviews. Now, less than a week later, his team has debuted his second-ever music video “Darlin'” as a nostalgic father’s day tribute to the late Berry.

The song is a soft, sweet duet between Berry and his daughter, Ingrid, and features three generations of Berry guitarists, Chuck, Charles Berry Jr. and Charles Berry III. In the video, fans can see never-before-seen Berry family footage, photos, and home movies.

Watch “Darlin'” below.