CMT May Pick Up Last Man Standing

Looks like Last Man Standing may have a new home!

Back in May, the cast a crew of ABC’s Last Man Standing were completely blindsided by the cancellation of their TV show, especially since it had great ratings. However, there is hope for Tim Allen and the show. CMT is looking into picking up the show.

CMT is already currently running reruns of the series, but apparently they’ve been in talks with 20th Century Fox about ordering new episodes. While this is all considered a long shot, there’s still a small chance it could happen. If you’ll remember CMT picked up Nashville for new episodes last year.

Fingers crossed!