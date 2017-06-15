Could This “The Gift For Life” Product Really Be The Fountain Of Youth For Your Dog?

June 15, 2017 4:58 AM By Jody Dean
Filed Under: Dogs, fountain of youth, natural supplement, Older, Pets, Vets

What if there was a fountain of youth…for your dogs?

Maybe you’ve heard the radio ads for The Gift For Life and wondered to yourself, “Does this stuff work?”

It’s a natural supplement for older dogs that stimulates their systems to act like they’re supposed to, and it’s getting attention from both pet owners and veterinarians. Supposedly, it can help rebalance a dog’s necessary hormones as they get older, after surgery, or after your dog has been spayed or neutered.

Naturally, we had two questions: where do you get this stuff, and where do we buy stock?

