Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor Aug. 26

After trash talk, insults, name calling, etc., TMZ has revealed Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor are slated to fight in Las Vegas, August 26 at T-Mobile Arena.

THE FIGHT IS ON. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jun 14, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

The fight will be 12 rounds, with both fighting at 154 lbs., wearing 10 ounce gloves.

Floyd and Conor will be tested by USADA for performance enhancing drugs.

President of the UFC Dana White, says he spoke with the very excited Conor yesterday morning who believes he’ll knock Mayweather out. White expects Conor to earn around $100,000,000!!!

Mayweather has said Conor has a real chance to beat him. Taking into consideration Conor’s 28 and Mayweather’s 40, the age difference could very well have a strong influence on the outcome. However, Mayweather has more experience. Perhaps he will aim for a much shorter than 12 round fight.