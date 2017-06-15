Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor Aug. 26

June 15, 2017 12:05 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Boxing, Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather, las vegas, Mayweather vs. McGregor, T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas

After trash talk, insults, name calling, etc., TMZ has revealed Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor are slated to fight in Las Vegas, August 26 at T-Mobile Arena.

THE FIGHT IS ON.

The fight will be 12 rounds, with both fighting at 154 lbs., wearing 10 ounce gloves.

Floyd and Conor will be tested by USADA for performance enhancing drugs.

President of the UFC Dana White, says he spoke with the very excited Conor yesterday morning who believes he’ll knock Mayweather out. White expects Conor to earn around $100,000,000!!!

Mayweather has said Conor has a real chance to beat him. Taking into consideration Conor’s 28 and Mayweather’s 40, the age difference could very well have a strong influence on the outcome. However, Mayweather has more experience. Perhaps he will aim for a much shorter than 12 round fight.

