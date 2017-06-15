Justin Bieber Doesn’t Know The Words To “Despacito,” Sings About A Burrito Instead

How do you tick off a whole bunch of fans? Sing in Spanish when you don’t know Spanish.

The biggest hit on the planet right now is Despacito, a wonderful remix of Puerto Rico pop star Luis Fonsi’s original, with Daddy Yankee. The problem is the remix features Justin Bieber singing in Spanish, and Bieber doesn’t know Spanish. In fact, he used a cheat sheet when recorded his vocals.

Now, that might not have been that big of an issue – had video not surfaced of the Beebs being more than a little cavalier about the whole thing, while live on a nightclub’s mic. Oops.

He still has his supporters, and artists such as Enrique Iglesias is praising the tune. It is really good, and probably the eventual Song of the Summer. Or now, maybe not. A Milli Vanilli Moment?