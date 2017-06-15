More Than Two-Thirds of Americans Are Overweight or Obese

Startling stats in a new study show the world is getting fatter and the U.S. leads the pack.

A global team of researchers report in the New England Journal of Medicine that the number of obese people has doubled since 1980 in 73 countries. One third of the world’s population is now overweight or obese. This is serious, and deadly.

“In 2015, high BMI contributed to 4 million deaths, which represented 7.1 percent of the deaths from any cause,” the team wrote in their report.

More than two-thirds of Americans overweight or obese which raised the risk of all things not wanted: heart disease, certain cancers, diabetes, arthritis, Alzheimer’s disease and a long list of other conditions. It also increases one’s likelihood to die from the flu or an infectious disease.

The study shows that Egypt had the most obese adults in the year studied: 35% reached BMI 30 or more, whereas 25 to 25 is considered healthy.

Vietnam is the thinnest country at fewer than 2% of adults considered obese.

Why? Evidence shows that food, not lack of exercise, is the culprit.

“Changes in the food environment and food systems are probably major drivers. Increased availability, accessibility, and affordability of energy-dense foods, along with intense marketing of such foods, could explain excess energy intake and weight gain among different populations,” the research team wrote.